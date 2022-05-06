Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) PT Raised to GBX 305 at UBS Group

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from GBX 285 ($3.56) to GBX 305 ($3.81) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MNGPF. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 240 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.19) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 277 ($3.46) to GBX 301 ($3.76) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 240 ($3.00) to GBX 270 ($3.37) in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 295 ($3.69) to GBX 300 ($3.75) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.20.

Get Man Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:MNGPF remained flat at $$2.86 during trading hours on Friday. Man Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86.

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.