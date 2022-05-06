Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $130.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.61 million. Mandiant had a net margin of 175.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Mandiant’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MNDT opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.89. Mandiant has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

MNDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Mandiant from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

In other Mandiant news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $912,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 78,000 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $1,453,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 328,412 shares of company stock worth $6,678,712 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth about $623,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mandiant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber defense solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, delivers current intelligence, automation of alert investigation, and prioritization and validation of security controls products from various vendors. Its products and services include Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; Mandiant consulting services in the areas of threats and risk related to cyber security; and Mandiant Academy, which trains security team to protect and defend their enterprises against targeted cyber attacks.

