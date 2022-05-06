Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $120.55

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $120.55 and last traded at $120.92, with a volume of 1426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.00.

MANH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.33.

The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.32 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.26.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 51.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,206,000 after acquiring an additional 822,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,619,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,043,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,665,000 after buying an additional 222,084 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 283.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,636,000 after buying an additional 220,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 688.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 243,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after buying an additional 212,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

