Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $120.55

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $120.55 and last traded at $120.92, with a volume of 1426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.00.
MANH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.33.
The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.32 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.26.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,206,000 after acquiring an additional 822,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,619,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,043,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,665,000 after buying an additional 222,084 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 283.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,636,000 after buying an additional 220,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 688.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 243,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after buying an additional 212,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile (NASDAQ:MANH)
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
