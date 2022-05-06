MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Trading Down 8.6%

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.94 and last traded at $2.96. Approximately 85,553 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,522,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MNKD shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded MannKind to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97.

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alejandro Galindo acquired 36,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony C. Hooper purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,607 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of MannKind by 934.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 185,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 167,263 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in MannKind by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in MannKind by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

