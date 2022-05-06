ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.42-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised ManTech International from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ManTech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ManTech International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManTech International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Get ManTech International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MANT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.79. 13,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.68. ManTech International has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $92.00.

ManTech International ( NASDAQ:MANT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $675.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.43 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ManTech International will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.55%.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total value of $734,082,419.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 33.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ManTech International during the third quarter valued at $920,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,362,000 after acquiring an additional 94,965 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth $529,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 72,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 15,154 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ManTech International (Get Rating)

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.