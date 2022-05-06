Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Cut to C$28.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

MFC has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$30.04.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$24.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.01 billion and a PE ratio of 7.03. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$22.76 and a 1-year high of C$28.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$25.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Manulife Financial ( TSE:MFC Get Rating ) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$21.61 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 23.0799984 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$347,838.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$247,708.67. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$573,104.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$149,574.71.

About Manulife Financial (Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.