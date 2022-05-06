MAPS (MAPS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $988,194.00

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One MAPS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001332 BTC on exchanges. MAPS has a market cap of $20.57 million and approximately $988,194.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MAPS has traded down 20.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005978 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002573 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007614 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007466 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MAPS Profile

MAPS (MAPS) is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 9,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 42,976,600 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

MAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

