Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Shares of MPC opened at $94.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $96.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.66.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 13.77%.

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.55.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.