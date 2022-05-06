Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.74-1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $920-960 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $942.12 million.

Shares of MRVI traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.55. 2,446,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,136. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.89 and a quick ratio of 7.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average of $36.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 105.25%. The company had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,053,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,622,000 after buying an additional 1,420,288 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after buying an additional 195,439 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 22,241 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $874,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 151,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 18,572 shares in the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maravai LifeSciences (Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.