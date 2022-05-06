MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

Get MarineMax alerts:

HZO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarineMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $959 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.68.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $610.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.34 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in MarineMax by 3.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax (Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarineMax (HZO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.