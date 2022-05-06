MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Trading Up 4.6%

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) shares were up 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $277.88 and last traded at $277.21. Approximately 4,992 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 549,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $265.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $314.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Compass Point upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $316.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.40.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.96%.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Richard Leon Prager acquired 1,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $271.25 per share, with a total value of $271,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 36.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,542,000 after acquiring an additional 39,604 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 28.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 14.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 11.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

