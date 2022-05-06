Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.31

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 78745 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAKSY. Exane BNP Paribas cut Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.31) to GBX 215 ($2.69) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.31) to GBX 275 ($3.44) in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.23.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

