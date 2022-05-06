Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $245.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAKSY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.31) to GBX 275 ($3.44) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.31) to GBX 215 ($2.69) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

MAKSY traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.46. The stock had a trading volume of 520,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $7.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.23.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

