Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on June 30th

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

MAR stock opened at $177.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.89. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $127.23 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.36.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,561,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 800 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $143,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,373 shares of company stock worth $3,677,904. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

