Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP lowered its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,031 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Marriott International by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,078 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,502,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,924,000 after buying an additional 358,766 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,127,000 after buying an additional 192,035 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,800,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,056,000 after buying an additional 1,087,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,621,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,234,000 after buying an additional 382,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $5.14 on Friday, reaching $172.52. 2,763,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,511,512. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.23 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The firm has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.00 and a 200-day moving average of $165.01.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,373 shares of company stock worth $3,677,904. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

