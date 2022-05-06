Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.13-1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.28. Masimo also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.46-4.73 EPS.

Shares of Masimo stock traded up $3.32 on Friday, hitting $128.12. 25,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,316. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.16. Masimo has a 52 week low of $112.07 and a 52 week high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $304.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Masimo will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masimo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Masimo by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,137,000 after buying an additional 100,388 shares during the period. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

