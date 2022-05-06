Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.19.

Medtronic stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,927,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,423,580. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $140.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.27.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.42%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

