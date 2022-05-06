Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 82,055 Shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,055 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 1.02% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMB. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,787,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at $977,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $773,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 545,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 41,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 35,620 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.84. 4,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,482. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.56. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $18.13.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

