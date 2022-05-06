Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,106 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIS stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.19. 37,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,505,111. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.91 and its 200-day moving average is $106.51. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.40. The company has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 127.03%.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.36.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

