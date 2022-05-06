Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 870.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,000,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after acquiring an additional 838,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $91,786,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 10.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,220,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,254,000 after purchasing an additional 407,276 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $215.30. The stock had a trading volume of 70,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,634. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.04. The company has a market capitalization of $115.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.28. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,850 shares of company stock worth $11,087,916 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.20.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

