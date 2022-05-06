Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $371,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $561,000. 55I LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $811,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 285.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 47,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 35,363 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.70. 86,568 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.49.

