Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $11.66 Million Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in ResMed were worth $11,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,875,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.06, for a total transaction of $1,328,290.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.07, for a total value of $1,904,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,614 shares of company stock worth $10,314,879 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RMD traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $203.73. 807,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,396. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.62 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.40 and its 200 day moving average is $246.73.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.03 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

RMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.11.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

