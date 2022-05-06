Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $13.48 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,535. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $7.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.43. 22,043,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,376,686. The company has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.12 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

