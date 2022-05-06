Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $4.46 Million Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,447 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 551.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.95. 77,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $48.78 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.78.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.69.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $2,662,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,331 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,613. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

