Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $8.47 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LMT traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $445.84. 31,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,031. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $447.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The firm has a market cap of $118.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.23. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

