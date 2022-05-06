Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,493 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its position in CVS Health by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,208,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,452,227. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.51. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $128.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.91%.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.23.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.