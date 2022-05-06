Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 512 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 200.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,135. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.36. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.92 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

