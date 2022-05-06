Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 6,153 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 898 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 2,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,342 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,876,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 623.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 26,827 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.61, for a total transaction of $399,303.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,021,842,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 162,035 shares of company stock valued at $32,854,464. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.75. The stock had a trading volume of 135,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,497,041. The firm has a market cap of $170.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.49, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.28 and a 200 day moving average of $235.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

