Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.73. The stock had a trading volume of 593,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,955,880. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.21.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.32.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

