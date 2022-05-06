Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,627 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $2.11 on Friday, hitting $64.04. 21,262,255 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.86. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

