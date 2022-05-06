Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 90 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 59,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,747,000 after buying an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $311.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,656. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.21 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.21.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $18.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $416.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.31.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

