MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Given New $104.00 Price Target at B. Riley

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $74.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.58 and its 200 day moving average is $87.75. MasTec has a 12 month low of $70.72 and a 12 month high of $122.33.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MasTec will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 39.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,607,000 after buying an additional 102,619 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 8.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 4,875.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 97,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the third quarter worth about $242,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

