Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Director Monika U. Ehrman Purchases 200 Shares

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) Director Monika U. Ehrman purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.51 per share, with a total value of $10,302.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,374.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $52.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.01. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $59.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 3.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.40. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 37.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Matador Resources by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,374,000 after acquiring an additional 134,504 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

