Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Materion has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Materion has a dividend payout ratio of 7.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Materion to earn $6.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $81.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.30. Materion has a 52 week low of $66.92 and a 52 week high of $96.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.51.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $449.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.03 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Materion will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Materion by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 135,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after acquiring an additional 46,921 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Materion by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Materion by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 19,437 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Materion by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 80,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after acquiring an additional 54,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Materion by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTRN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Materion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

