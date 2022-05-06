Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.07-4.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5-4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.52 billion.
Shares of MMS traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,417. Maximus has a 1-year low of $66.78 and a 1-year high of $94.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Maximus will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Maximus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Maximus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMS. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Maximus by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Maximus during the 4th quarter worth $369,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Maximus by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Maximus by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.
Maximus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.
