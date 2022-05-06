Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.07-4.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5-4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.52 billion.

Shares of MMS traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,417. Maximus has a 1-year low of $66.78 and a 1-year high of $94.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Maximus will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Maximus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Maximus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMS. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Maximus by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Maximus during the 4th quarter worth $369,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Maximus by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Maximus by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.