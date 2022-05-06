McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Trimmed by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 819 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.81.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MCD traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $250.94. 66,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,873. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.43. The firm has a market cap of $185.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

