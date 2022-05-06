McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Cut to $290.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Guggenheim from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $281.81.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD opened at $248.92 on Monday. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.43. The company has a market capitalization of $184.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 135.05% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,060,325,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $720,994,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after buying an additional 2,294,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,911,455,000 after buying an additional 1,033,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,791,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $753,794,000 after buying an additional 903,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.