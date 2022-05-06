McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Trading 2.9% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) shot up 2.9% on Friday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $352.00 to $380.00. The stock traded as high as $328.91 and last traded at $324.41. 8,904 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,015,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $315.23.
MCK has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.57.
In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,059,966. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.19.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.04 by ($0.21). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.
McKesson Company Profile (NYSE:MCK)
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).
