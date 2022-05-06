MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. MDU Resources Group updated its FY22 guidance to $2.00-2.15 EPS.
MDU stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.60. 1,572,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. MDU Resources Group has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $35.02.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 49.43%.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About MDU Resources Group (Get Rating)
MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MDU Resources Group (MDU)
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.