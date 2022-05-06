MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. MDU Resources Group updated its FY22 guidance to $2.00-2.15 EPS.

MDU stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.60. 1,572,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. MDU Resources Group has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $35.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,020,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,745,000 after purchasing an additional 664,258 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 59,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,042,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,152,000 after purchasing an additional 95,834 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

