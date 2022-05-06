Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,737 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 12,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

AMGN traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.14. 151,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,908,619. The company has a market capitalization of $125.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.03. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.15. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.38%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

