Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,788 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total value of $43,213,795.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,573,810 shares in the company, valued at $32,811,284,409.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $1.68 on Friday, reaching $294.05. The company had a trading volume of 116,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,474. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $189.32 and a twelve month high of $314.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $285.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.07%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.56.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.