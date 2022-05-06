Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,779 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000. Visa makes up 0.8% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 72,351 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,679,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139,390 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $30,207,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 10,996 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,167,000. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $3,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.36. The stock had a trading volume of 324,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,381,893. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.72 and a 200 day moving average of $214.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

A number of research firms have commented on V. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.24.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,513 shares of company stock worth $10,492,649. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

