Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.41 Million in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,181 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.3% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.05. 1,308,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,450,938. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.87 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.44.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

