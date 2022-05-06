Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $442,000 in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $592,000.

IEO traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,239 shares. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $70.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.18.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

