Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,209 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000. Oracle makes up approximately 1.1% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

ORCL traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,234,544. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $70.23 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.84 and its 200-day moving average is $85.43. The firm has a market cap of $192.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.09.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

