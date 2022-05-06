Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000. Truist Financial comprises about 1.0% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 472.4% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.51. 350,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,155,921. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.88. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.38.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

