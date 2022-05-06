Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,064 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.5% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.67.
NYSE JPM traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.92. The stock had a trading volume of 590,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,633,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $172.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.25.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
