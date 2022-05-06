Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $551,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,111 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.81.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $248.94. 131,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,873. The stock has a market cap of $184.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.53 and its 200 day moving average is $251.43. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

