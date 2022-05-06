MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Mizuho

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

MD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MEDNAX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MEDNAX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet lowered MEDNAX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.25.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

NYSE MD opened at $18.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.92. MEDNAX has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

MEDNAX ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $482.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.29 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 4.73%. MEDNAX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MEDNAX will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 5,380.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in MEDNAX in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MEDNAX in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 1,246.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MEDNAX (Get Rating)

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.