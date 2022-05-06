Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Trading 0.7% Higher

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. 5,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 5,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91.
Meggitt Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MEGGF)
